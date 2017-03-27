FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Technologies to investigate complementary strategic opportunities in land-based contract drilling
March 27, 2017 / 12:28 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Matrrix Energy Technologies to investigate complementary strategic opportunities in land-based contract drilling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc :

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - intent to investigate complementary strategic opportunities in land-based contract drilling

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - as a consequence, chairman Elson Mcdougald, has tendered resignation as a director of co effective March 27, 2017

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - with mcdougald's resignation, thane russel has been appointed chairman of matrrix effective April 1, 2017

* Matrrix Energy Technologies Inc - expects to consider asking Mcdougald to rejoin corporation's board of directors after August 11, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

