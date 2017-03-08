FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 12:23 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mats Paulsson family reorganizes holdings in Peab, Skistar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Peab AB

* Says Mats Paulsson family has informed Peab AB that during spring and summer of 2017 it intends to combine its indirect holdings in Peab and take first steps to transfer ownership to next generation

* Says securities council has given its approval for an exception to mandatory bid for planned transactions and next generation transfer

* The Holding Company will directly and indirectly own shares equal to 48.2 % of the total number of votes and 20.86 % of the capital.

* Says will also combine indirect holdings in Skistar and transfer to holding company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

