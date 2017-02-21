BRIEF-Matson reports Q4 earnings per share $0.44

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Matson Inc-

* Matson Inc announces fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.44, full year earnings per share of $1.85, and provides 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $519.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $493.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* 4Q16 results negatively impacted by "surge in bunker fuel prices and timing of fuel surcharge collections"

* "For 2017, we expect to see modest improvement in each of our core businesses" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: