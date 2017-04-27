BRIEF-CombiMatrix Q1 loss per share $0.19
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 27 Matthews International Corp-
* Matthews International reports earnings for fiscal 2017 second quarter
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.46
* Q2 sales $380.9 million versus $367.2 million
* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.84
* Matthews International Corp - integrations of sgk and aurora remain on track Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CombiMatrix Corporation reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* EU source says document it cites started as ESM paper (Recasts with German finance ministry statement)