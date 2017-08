March 2 (Reuters) - Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* Reports comparison of imaging technologies highlights superiority of endomicroscopy in the diagnosis of stomach cancer in vivo

* Superiority of endomicroscopy for the diagnosis of gastric cancer highlighted in a peer-reviewed publication comparing advanced imaging technologies

* Source text: bit.ly/2lDY7ZF Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)