March 23 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:

* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss of 10.0 million euros versus loss of 12.7 million euros year ago

* In 2017 plans to increase adoption of Cellvizio through a new consignment model in U.S., which represents a $2.8 billion recurring revenue opportunity for company`s core GI business

* In 2017 plans to execute on commercial partnership strategy, including Cook Medical global partnership in urology, to efficiently expand company`s market opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)