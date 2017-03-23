BRIEF-ISU Abxis appoints Lee Seok Ju as CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Seok Ju as CEO of the company to replace Kim Muk, effective March 24
March 23 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS:
* FY net loss of 9.7 million euros ($10.46 million) versus loss of 12.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating loss of 10.0 million euros versus loss of 12.7 million euros year ago
* In 2017 plans to increase adoption of Cellvizio through a new consignment model in U.S., which represents a $2.8 billion recurring revenue opportunity for company`s core GI business
* In 2017 plans to execute on commercial partnership strategy, including Cook Medical global partnership in urology, to efficiently expand company`s market opportunity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9271 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality