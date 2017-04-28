FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Maverix Metals appoints Matt Fargey as CFO effective May 30, 2017
April 28, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Maverix Metals appoints Matt Fargey as CFO effective May 30, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc:

* Maverix Metals adds depth to management team, advances board and announces grant of incentive shares and options

* Matt Fargey has joined company and will assume position of chief financial officer effective May 30, 2017

* Fargey will be replacing Wayne Vincent

* Retirement of George Brown from board of directors & nomination of Daniel O'Flaherty for election

* Vincent will continue to work with company, on a part time basis, as senior financial advisor

* Vincent will resign as CFO on May 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

