March 1 (Reuters) - Maverix Metals Inc

* Maverix Metals provides 2017 guidance

* Sees FY 2017 revenue C$20.5 million to C$23 million

* Maverix Metals Inc says 2017 total attributable gold equivalent production is expected to be 13,375 to 15,000 attributable gold equivalent ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: