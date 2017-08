April 21 (Reuters) - MAVSHACK AB (PUBL):

* MAVSHACK SIGNS AGREEMENT ON RIGHTS TO LARGE LIBRARY OF ENGLISH-LANGUAGE AUDIO- AND E-BOOKS

* COLLABORATION WILL BEGIN IMMEDIATELY, WHERE PROCESS FOR INCLUDING AUDIOBOOKS IN EXISTING PLATFORM HAS ALREADY BEGUN.

* MAVSHACK AB AND ANNCONA MEDIA AB STARTED COLLABORATING ON RIGHTS OF A LARGE NUMBER OF CLASSIC WORKS IN ENGLISH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)