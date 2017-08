March 30 (Reuters) - Max 21 AG:

* FY group sales revenues amounted to 6.4 million euros ($6.88 million)

* FY EBITDA loss at 4.2 million euros

* For 2017 sees clear increase in group turnover and a corresponding improvement in the earnings situation