BRIEF-Max India to raise funds by issuing warrants amounting to 3 bln rupees

May 11 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd
* Says to raise funds by issuing warrants amounting to INR 3 billion at INR 154.76 per share of Max India
* Says International Finance Corp's balance 3.75% stake in MHC will be acquired by Max India's JV partner Life Healthcare Group
* Says will raise funds from its sponsor, Max Group's founder and chairman emeritus Analjit Singh
* Says portion of proceeds from transaction will be utilized by co to acquire 3.75% stake in Max Healthcare from International Finance Corp
* Says sponsors' shareholding in company will increase to 45.12% as a result of this transaction
* Says total consideration for stake acquisition of MHC will be INR 4.23 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2po3Icj) Further company coverage: