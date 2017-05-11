FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Max India to raise funds by issuing warrants amounting to 3 bln rupees
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 11, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Max India to raise funds by issuing warrants amounting to 3 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Max India Ltd

* Says to raise funds by issuing warrants amounting to INR 3 billion at INR 154.76 per share of Max India

* Says International Finance Corp's balance 3.75% stake in MHC will be acquired by Max India's JV partner Life Healthcare Group

* Says will raise funds from its sponsor, Max Group's founder and chairman emeritus Analjit Singh

* Says portion of proceeds from transaction will be utilized by co to acquire 3.75% stake in Max Healthcare from International Finance Corp

* Says sponsors' shareholding in company will increase to 45.12% as a result of this transaction

* Says total consideration for stake acquisition of MHC will be INR 4.23 billion Source text - (bit.ly/2po3Icj) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.