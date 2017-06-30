BRIEF-Australian Govt Takeovers Panel updates on affairs of Molopo Energy
* Made declaration of unacceptable circumstances in relation to applications by Keybridge Capital & Molopo Energy
June 30 MAXFASTIGHETER I SVERIGE AB
* BUYS TWO PROPERTIES IN ESKILSTUNA AND ONE IN NORRTÄLJE
* TOTAL PROPERTY VALUE AT SEK 52.7 MILLION WITH TOTAL RENTAL VALUE AT SEK 4.6 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, June 30 China stocks gains for a second straight week, as MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index fuelled a buying spree for blue-chips, even as concerns lingered over a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.