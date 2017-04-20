FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp to issue S$50mln 5.50 pct notes due 2020
April 20, 2017 / 2:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp to issue S$50mln 5.50 pct notes due 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corporation Ltd:

* S$50mln 5.50 percent. Notes due 2020 to be issued by co. Pursuant to its S$300mln multicurrency medium term note programme

* Series 001 notes will be issued at an issue price of 100 per cent. of their principal amount

* Series 001 notes will bear interest at a fixed rate of 5.50 per cent

* Net proceeds from issue of notes will be used for refinancing or repayment of existing borrowings & financing of investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

