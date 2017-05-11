FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2017 / 9:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Maxim Power Q1 FFO loss per share basic and diluted $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Maxim Power Corp:

* Maxim Power Corp announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results

* Maxim power-on may 1 maxim provided notice to Alberta electric system operator to temporarily suspend generation of electricity at m1 effective July 28, 2017

* Qtrly revenue $16.2 million versus $15.1 million

* Maxim Power Corp - decision to temporarily suspend operations at m1 was due to continued record low Alberta power prices

* Maxim Power - laying up M1 operations will result in 75% reduction of plant staff through a combination of layoffs & severances for undetermined period

* Qtrly FFO loss per share basic and diluted $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

