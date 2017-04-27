FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Maxis Bhd posts qtrly net profit of 505 mln rgt
April 27, 2017 / 4:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Maxis Bhd posts qtrly net profit of 505 mln rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Maxis Bhd:

* Qtrly net profit 505.00 million rgt

* Qtrly revenue 2.16 billion rgt

* Qtrly year ago revenue 2.14 billion rgt; qtrly year ago net profit 518 million rgt

* Declared first interim single-tier tax-exempt dividend of 5.0 sen per ordinary share in respect of financial year ending 31 Dec 2017

* For FY ending 31 Dec 2017, group expects service revenue, absolute EBITDA and base capex to remain at similar levels to financial year 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2oOjngQ) Further company coverage:

