FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Maxlinear to acquire exar in all-cash transaction
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2017 / 10:09 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Maxlinear to acquire exar in all-cash transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Maxlinear Inc:

* Maxlinear to acquire Exar in all-cash transaction

* Maxlinear to acquire Exar in all-cash transaction

* Maxlinear inc - acquisition expected to be immediately accretive to non-GAAP eps and free cash flow

* Maxlinear Inc - Maxlinear and Exar reaffirm previously announced revenue guidance for current quarter

* Says Maxlinear has agreed to acquire Exar for $13.00 per share in cash

* Maxlinear Inc - deal for approximately $700 million

* Maxlinear Inc - deal's total value is approximately $700 million, or $472 million net of exar's cash acquired

* Maxlinear Inc - total value is approximately $700 million

* Maxlinear Inc - intends to fund transaction with cash from combined balance sheets and a $425 million term loan

* Maxlinear Inc - as a result of combination, Maxlinear expects to realize annualized run-rate synergies of $15 million within 12 months of closing

* Says transaction will be conducted by means of a tender offer

* Maxlinear Inc - Exar reaffirms fiscal Q4 2017 guidance

* Maxlinear - deal will be conducted by means of a tender offer for all of outstanding shares of common stock of exar, followed by a second-step merger

* Maxlinear Inc - boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved transaction

* Maxlinear-Received support agreements from certain exar stockholders, directors, management totaling about 20pct of exar's common shares outstanding for deal

* Maxlinear Inc - Maxlinear reaffirms calendar Q1 2017 guidance

* Q1 revenue view $88.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.