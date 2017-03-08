FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Maxpoint Interactive Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Maxpoint Interactive Inc:

* Maxpoint Interactive announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.58

* Q4 earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 revenue rose 13 percent to $46.3 million

* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - revenue ex-tac for Q1 ending March 31, 2017 is expected to be between $18.0 million and $19.2 million

* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - revenue ex-tac for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $101.0 million and $105.0 million

* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - adjusted EBITDA for Q1 ending March 31, 2017 is expected to be between loss of $5.7 million and loss of $4.7 million

* Maxpoint Interactive Inc - adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be between $1.0 million and $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

