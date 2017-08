March 15 (Reuters) - Max's Group Inc

* Systemwide sales grew 12% to 15.34 billion pesos for 2016 from 13.72 billion pesos for the previous year

* FY restaurant sales increased 10% to 9.42 billion pesos from 8.59 billion pesos

* FY EBITDA registered at 1.47 billion pesos translating to a net income of 561.74 million pesos, up 12% versus 501.39 million pesos yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: