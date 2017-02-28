BRIEF-Maxwell Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 1 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell reports fourth quarter 2016 results and executes key strategic actions

* Q4 loss per share $0.38

* Sees q1 2017 revenue $25 million to $27 million

* Q4 revenue $26.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $25.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Maxwell technologies inc - launched a global restructuring plan which includes a reduction-in-force, significant cost containment actions

* Maxwell will purchase operating entities of nesscap energy, inc. For an aggregate purchase price of $23.175 million

* Transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to non-gaap earnings per share following close of deal

* Expects to achieve approximately $6 million in annualized savings through global restructuring plan