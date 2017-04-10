FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Maxwell Tech strikes deal with Viex to reduce board size

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Maxwell Technologies Inc

* Maxwell Technologies announces agreement with Viex Capital Advisors

* Maxwell Technologies - has agreed to nominate Mutch for election at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders as a Class III director

* Maxwell Technologies - additionally, co and Viex have agreed that, following 2017 annual meeting, board will reduce size to eight, including Viex nominee

* Maxwell Technologies - Viex has agreed to vote in favor of company's slate of director nominees at 2017 annual meeting and certain other matters

* Maxwell Technologies - under agreement, Maxwell board has agreed to appoint John Mutch as independent director and nominate Mutch for election Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

