May 29 (Reuters) - Maya Gold And Silver Inc:

* Maya Gold And Silver -Qtrly silver production of 151,214 ounces, 8.19% increase from Q1 2016 at Zgounder Silver Mine

* Maya Gold And Silver Inc qtrly revenue from silver totalled $3.6 million versus $2.8 million at Zgounder silver mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: