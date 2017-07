July 19 (Reuters) - Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co Ltd said in a statement:

* Raises its 2017 domestic sales growth target to 20 percent to 51,000 cars, from 18 percent

* First-half sales rose 13 percent y/y to 23,893 unitsFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Orathai Sriring)