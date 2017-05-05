May 5 MBB SE

* Increases revenue by 25 pct to 98.2 million euros ($107.86 million)and EPS by 38% to eur 0.77 compared to first quarter of the prior year

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 38.0% to eur 10.8 million (previous year: eur 7.8 million)

* To propose an again increased dividend of eur 0.61 per share or eur4.0 million (previous year eur 0.59 per share of eur 3.9 million) next to a special dividend in same amount

* Q1 consolidated earnings for first three months of 2017 amounted to eur 5.1 million which also significantly exceeds previous year with eur 3.7 million

* Results underpin management forecast for 2017 with revenues of eur 390 million and earnings on level of previous year despite partial disposal of participation in Aumann