BRIEF-MBB SE: proposes a special dividend following the Aumann IPO

April 4 (Reuters) - MBB SE:

* Proposes a special dividend following the Aumann IPO and projects further strong revenue growth to 390 million euros ($415.47 million)in 2017

* In 2016, MBB SE generated record revenue of 332.2 million euros (prior year 252.8 million euros) and thus grows by 31.4%

* FY EBITDA has reached a new all-time high with 30.4 million euros(prior year 24.8 million euros) as well and EBITDA margin amounts to 9.1%

* FY consolidated earnings amount to 14.3 million euros (prior year 11.8 million euros)

* For 2017, MBB forecasts organic revenue growth of 18% to 390 million euros

* Will propose to annual general meeting to be held on 28 June 2017 an increased dividend of eur61 cent/share or eur4.0 million (prior year eur59 cent/share or 3.9 million euros)

* Due to successful aumann IPO, a special dividend in an equal amount will be proposed as well, so that in total 8.0 million euros shall be distributed to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)