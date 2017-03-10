BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings seeks premium listing in London
* PSH intends to apply for admission of its ordinary shares to official list of UK listing authority
March 10 MBB SE:
* Said on Thursdsay subsidiary Aumann AG plans IPO on March 24, 2017
* Price range set between 35 and 43 euros per share
* Primary offering of 1.5 million shares for the funding of e-mobility growth and secondary offering of 4.48 million shares including a potential overallotment
* Free float of up to 46.4%; MBB will remain majority shareholder after IPO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of the bonds issued under ING Bank N.V.'s (A+/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bond programmes at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook, following the programmes' annual review. These relate to ING's hard- and soft-bullet programme (ING HSB) and its soft-bullet programme (ING SB). KEY RATING DRIVERS The covered bonds' 'AAA' rating are based on ING's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (I