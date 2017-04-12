BRIEF-HSBC Bank Oman Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 5.7 million rials versus 3.5 million rials year ago
April 12 MBF Group SA:
* Its project has been approved for a subsidy in the amount of 83,500 zlotys ($20,891)
* The project concerns the listing of Vabun SA on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and acquiring a capital of 2 million zlotys for Vabun
* Currently MBF Group owns 57.8 percent of Vabun SA
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago