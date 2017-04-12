April 12 MBF Group SA:

* Its project has been approved for a subsidy in the amount of 83,500 zlotys ($20,891)

* The project concerns the listing of Vabun SA on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange and acquiring a capital of 2 million zlotys for Vabun

* Currently MBF Group owns 57.8 percent of Vabun SA ($1 = 3.9970 zlotys)