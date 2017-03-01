BRIEF-MBIA posts Q4 oper loss of $0.05/share

March 1 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc:

* MBIA Inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.01

* Q4 operating loss per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per share was $23.87 as of December 31, 2016 compared with $24.61 as of December 31, 2015

* Combined operating loss for Q4 of 2016 was $6 million or $0.05 per diluted share

* Q4 net investment income for U.S. public finance insurance segment was $29 million for Q4 of 2016 and $30 million for Q4 of 2015

* U.S. public finance insurance segment recorded GAAP net income of $41 million for Q4 of 2016 versus GAAP net income of $51 million for Q4 of 2015

* U.S. public finance insurance segment's operating income was $25 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $44 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: