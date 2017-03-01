FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-MBIA posts Q4 oper loss of $0.05/share
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-MBIA posts Q4 oper loss of $0.05/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc:

* MBIA Inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results

* Q4 GAAP loss per share $2.01

* Q4 operating loss per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per share was $23.87 as of December 31, 2016 compared with $24.61 as of December 31, 2015

* Combined operating loss for Q4 of 2016 was $6 million or $0.05 per diluted share

* Q4 net investment income for U.S. public finance insurance segment was $29 million for Q4 of 2016 and $30 million for Q4 of 2015

* U.S. public finance insurance segment recorded GAAP net income of $41 million for Q4 of 2016 versus GAAP net income of $51 million for Q4 of 2015

* U.S. public finance insurance segment's operating income was $25 million in Q4 of 2016 compared to $44 million for Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.