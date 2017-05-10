FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MBIA Q1 gaap loss per share $0.55
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-MBIA Q1 gaap loss per share $0.55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - MBIA Inc:

* MBIA Inc Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.55

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per share was $24.73 as of March 31, 2017 compared with $23.87 as of December 31, 2016

* MBIA -reduction in gaap net loss primarily due to fair value gains associated with interest rate swaps , common stock warrants and lower foreign exchange losses

* MBIA Inc says total net premiums earned in U.S. public finance insurance segment were $41 million in Q1 of 2017, down 29 percent

* Adjusted book value per share increased to $33.69 as of March 31, 2017 from $31.88 as of December 31, 2016

* MBIA Inc says U.S. public finance insurance segment recorded gaap net income of $27 million for Q1 of 2017 versus $41 million for Q1 of 2016

* MBIA Inc -as of March 31, 2017, liquidity position of mbia insurance corporation (excluding its subsidiaries and branch) totaled $111 million

* MBIA Inc says national wrote $252 million gross par of new insurance during q1 of 2017, up from $158 million written during Q1 of 2016

* MBIA Inc says national wrote $1.7 billion of gross par for four quarters ending march 31, 2017 versus $0.7 billion for four quarters ending march 31, 2016

* Mbia inc -u.s. Public finance insurance segment recorded loss and loss adjustment expenses of $11 million in q1 of 2017 compared to $9 million in Q1 of 2016

* MBIA Inc -increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses for u.s. Public finance segment was primarily due to additions for certain Puerto Rico credits in Q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

