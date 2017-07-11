July 11 MBIA Inc:
* MBIA Inc says as of March 31, 2017, had $855 million of
gross par outstanding on bonds relying on puerto rico's general
obligation bonds - sec filing
* MBIA inc says as of march 31, 2017, had $684 million gross
par ($1.1 billion, including accreted amounts) on the sales
tax-backed “cofina” bonds
* MBIA inc says as of march 31, 2017, had $706 million gross
par on bonds issued by the highway and transportation authority
* MBIA inc says as of march 31, 2017, had $255 million of
gross par exposure to state of illinois general obligation bonds
* MBIA - expect to see loss, loss adjustment reserve
increases in range of $250 million to $275 million for q2 due to
recent developments in puerto rico
* MBIA inc says as of march 31, 2017, had $853 million gross
par exposure ($1.5 billion, including accreted amounts) to
chicago board of education bonds
* MBIA inc - "we also continue to coordinate and communicate
with our primary regulator, the nysdfs, on a range of issues
including puerto rico"
* MBIA says as of march 31, 2017, had $901 million ($1.2
billion, including accreted amounts) to city of chicago general
obligation bonds
* MBIA inc says nysdfs recently completed triennial
examinations for national and MBIA insurance corp, which this
time covered the years 2012 – 2015
* MBIA inc says nysdfs made no adverse findings in the
examinations for national and MBIA insurance
* MBIA inc says "we won't be actively pursuing new bond
insurance business"
