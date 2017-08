June 5 (Reuters) - Mbm Resources Bhd:

* Unit on 5 June 2017 entered into a sale and purchase agreement with AQP, a subsidiary of Med-Bumikar Mara Sdn Bhd

* Deal for disposal of property

* Deal for a total cash consideration of 10.4 million rgt

* Expected gain from disposal is approximately 5.8 million rgt