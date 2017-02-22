FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-McBride posts H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg
February 22, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-McBride posts H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mcbride PLC

* H1 pretax profit 18.8 million stg versus 13 million stg year ago

* Uncertainty in both size and timing of raw material inflation and changes to foreign exchange rates is to be expected in h2 - CEO

* Trading conditions in second half are expected to remain challenging

* Full year expectations remain unchanged

* Will work closely with customers to mitigate inflation, forex impacts but likely h2 will see some lag effect between higher input prices, margin recovery - CEO

* HY revenue 360.6 million stg versus 344.1 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

