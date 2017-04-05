BRIEF-Mccarthy & Stone H1 pre-tax profit down at 21.8 mln pounds

April 5 (Reuters) - Mccarthy & Stone Plc:

* H1 revenue of 238.2 million stg versus 250.2 million stg year ago

* H1 profit before tax of 21.8 million stg versus 29.0 million stg year ago

* Hy legal completions of 866 versus 923 year ago

* Says group reiterates guidance that full year outturn is expected to deliver in line with market expectations

* Interim dividend per share 1.8 pence versus 1.0 pence year ago

* Further c.16 new site starts expected by end of Q3 FY17 (FY16: 9) thereby providing a high level of confidence in outturn for FY18 and beyond

* Remains confident of delivering its strategic growth objective of building and selling more than 3,000 units per annum