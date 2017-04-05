FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Mccarthy & Stone H1 pre-tax profit down at 21.8 mln pounds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 5, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mccarthy & Stone H1 pre-tax profit down at 21.8 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Mccarthy & Stone Plc:

* H1 revenue of 238.2 million stg versus 250.2 million stg year ago

* H1 profit before tax of 21.8 million stg versus 29.0 million stg year ago

* Hy legal completions of 866 versus 923 year ago

* Says group reiterates guidance that full year outturn is expected to deliver in line with market expectations

* Interim dividend per share 1.8 pence versus 1.0 pence year ago

* Further c.16 new site starts expected by end of Q3 FY17 (FY16: 9) thereby providing a high level of confidence in outturn for FY18 and beyond

* Remains confident of delivering its strategic growth objective of building and selling more than 3,000 units per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.