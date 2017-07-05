July 5 Mccarthy & Stone Plc:
* Trading update
* Underlying trading conditions remained stable during
period from march to date
* Saw some slowing of sales momentum experienced in recent
weeks due to uncertainty created by general election
* Has continued to make steady progress in increasing its
forward order book and reservation rates have remained broadly
in line with prior year
* Seen upward momentum in average selling prices and margins
since 1 March
* Average selling prices have exceeded 280,000 stg per unit
during period (2016: 265,000 stg)
* Total forward order book has increased by 241 mln stg
(2016: 219 mln stg) since 1 March
* Total forward sales including legal completions to date
are now in line with prior year at 659 mln stg (2016: 659 mln
stg)
* In light of current uncertainty in market however, it is
possible that there may be a modest impact on timing of
conversion of existing reservations into completions
* Remains confident of delivering 80 new sales releases next
financial year, a c.80 pct increase over 44 sales releases
forecast for current year
