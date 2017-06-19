June 19 Mcclatchy Co
* Mcclatchy announces agreement to sell a majority of its
15% ownership in careerbuilder
* Mcclatchy - careerbuilder has committed to making normal
distribution to current shareholders, of which co expects to
receive approximately $8 million
* Mcclatchy co - co will record a non-cash impairment of $45
million to $55 million in q2 of 2017 in connection with
prospective sale
* Mcclatchy co - co's after-tax proceeds related to sale of
careerbuilder are expected to be about $68 million bringing
total cash received to about $76 million
* Mcclatchy co - as part of agreement, current owners tegna
,tribune media coand mcclatchy will retain a minority ownership
stake in careerbuilder
* Mcclatchy co - mcclatchy's ownership will be approximately
3.8% on a fully-diluted basis
