5 months ago
BRIEF-Mccormick & Co expects to reach at least $5 bln in annual net sales by 2019
April 4, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mccormick & Co expects to reach at least $5 bln in annual net sales by 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc

* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for annual sales growth of 4% to 6%

* Says expects to reach at least $5 billion in annual net sales by 2019

* Says expects to achieve annual cost savings of $400 million between 2016 and 2019

* Mccormick & Company Inc - mccormick expects to achieve annual cost savings of $400 million between 2016 and 2019

* Says reaffirmed its long-term constant currency objectives for increase in annual earnings per share of 9% to 11% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

