BRIEF-Allegheny Technologies, units enter into second amendment
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
June 27 McCormick & Company Inc:
* Increases FY dividend by 9 percent to $1.88 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allegheny Technologies - on June 21, 2017, co, units entered into a second amendment to revolving credit and security agreement - SEC filing
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust prices public offering of 8.00 percent series B fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred shares