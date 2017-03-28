BRIEF-Mccormick reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.74

March 28 (Reuters) - Mccormick & Company Inc:

* Mccormick reports on first quarter results and latest financial outlook

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.76

* Q1 earnings per share $0.74

* Q1 sales rose 1 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $4.05 to $4.13 excluding items

* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.75 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.98 to $4.06

* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.73

* For 2017 fiscal year, mccormick updated its financial outlook to reflect a higher impact of special charges

* FY2017 earnings per share view $4.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In 2017, mccormick expects to grow sales 3pct to 5pct compared to 2016

* Mccormick & Company - on-track to achieve approximately $100 million in 2017 in cost savings led by comprehensive continuous improvement (CCI) program

* Mccormick & Company - FY sales are expected to be driven by pricing actions which are intended to offset exepcted mid-single digit increase in material costs

* Mccormick & Company Inc - has organization and streamlining actions underway ; increased its 2017 projection of related charges to about $11 million from $4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: