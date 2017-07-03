BRIEF-Public Sector Pension Investment Board reports 9.9 pct stake in Pattern Energy Group as of June 21 - SEC Filing
July 3 McDermott International Inc:
* McDermott announces $810 million credit agreement
* McDermott has increased financial flexibility with addition of a $300 million revolving cash sublimit
* McDermott International Inc - new credit agreement supports business growth with increased letter of credit capacity from $450 million to $810 million and extends maturity to 2022
* Agreement allows for current or new lenders to increase commitments up to a total of $1.0 billion
* McDermott International Inc - repayment of term loan leads to reduction in leverage and simplified capital structure
* McDermott International Inc - in conjunction with amended, restated credit agreement, co repaid in full outstanding term loan under previous credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 3 The rising influence of "open ended" funds and the impact on developing economies if the investment flows were abruptly reversed remain a concern for global regulators, Financial Stability Board Chairman Mark Carney said on Monday.