BRIEF-Gold Reserve says Venezuela agreed to pay gold reserve a total of about $1,037 mln
* Gold Reserve Inc - is providing an update to previously announced third amendment of settlement agreement with venezuela
June 30 McDermott International Inc:
* McDermott International says on June 30, co amended and restated prior credit agreement by entering amended and restated credit agreement - SEC filing
* McDermott International Inc - credit agreement includes $810 million of commitments from lenders and $300 million of which is available for revolving loans
* McDermott International Inc - senior secured credit facility established by credit agreement is scheduled to mature in June 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2tuJJJY) Further company coverage:
* Armour Residential REIT Inc announces closing of public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: