4 months ago
BRIEF-McDermott International says backlog at Dec. 31 was $4.3 bln
WORLD
April 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-McDermott International says backlog at Dec. 31 was $4.3 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - McDermott International Inc

* Our backlog at December 31, 2016 was $4.3 billion

* Approximately $3 billion of December 31, 2016 end backlog is expected to roll-off in 2017

* McDermott - "material declines in oil and natural gas prices have affected, and will likely continue to affect, the demand for and pricing of our EPCI services."

* "we do not currently have any reason to expect cancellation of existing projects in our backlog" Source text: (bit.ly/2pgGN19) Further company coverage:

