COLUMN-No relief for the London Metal Exchange as volumes fall again: Andy Home
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
March 24 Mcdonald's Corp
* Mcdonald's - Director John Mulligan reports open market purchase of 1,600 shares of co's common stock at average price of $128.94/share on March 22 Source text: [bit.ly/2n0iv6Y] Further company coverage:
* LME volumes in Q1 by major contract http://tmsnrt.rs/2p4ZSDT
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury