BRIEF-McDonald's says Canada careers website hacked

March 31 (Reuters) - McDonald's Restaurants Of Canada Ltd:

* McDonald's Canada career website was recently subject to a cyber-attack

* Says "when we learned of this privacy breach we immediately shut down the site and launched an investigation"

* Says careers webpage will remain shut down until investigation is complete

* Applicants affected are those who applied online for job at McDonald's Canada restaurant between March 2014, March 2017

* The personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants has been compromised

* At this time, we have no information that the information taken has been misused

* Information compromised limited to applicant name, address, emailaddress, phone number, employment background