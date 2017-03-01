FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 5:22 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-McDonald's says initiating new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - McDonald's :

* McDonald's unveils new global growth plan

* Initiating a new 3-year target for cash return to shareholders

* Aannounced a new $22 to $24 billion cash return target for 3-year period ending 2019

* Establishing new financial targets for sales, operating margin, earnings per share and return on incremental invested capital

* In 2016 , China's delivery business grew 30%

* Company is on track to refranchise 4,000 restaurants by end of 2017, a full year ahead of schedule

* McDonald's says in near-term, Mcdonald's is redirecting a portion of capital saved from refranchising to modernizing U.S. Estate

* In near-term, Mcdonald's is redirecting a portion of capital saved from refranchising to modernizing U.S. Estate

* McDonald's says company plans to reimage about 650 restaurants in 2017

* Achieved more than $200 million in savings through end of 2016 towards its goal of reducing net G&A levels by $500 million by end of 2018

* Intends to have most of traditional free-standing U.S. Restaurants modernized by end of 2020

* Sees long-term systemwide sales growth of 3% to 5% beginning in 2019

* Expects to trim another 5% to 10% net G&A levels from its remaining cost base by end of 2019

* McDonald's says for beginning in 2019 expects to grow operating margin from high-20% range to mid-40% range

* Sees long-term earnings per share growth in high-single digits beginning in 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.