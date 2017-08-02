FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 44 minutes
BRIEF-McEwen Mining Q2 net loss per share $0.01
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Science
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela Turmoil
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
U.S.
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 8:20 PM / in 44 minutes

BRIEF-McEwen Mining Q2 net loss per share $0.01

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* McEwen Mining announces Q2 2017 operating & financial results

* McEwen Mining Inc - company reported a qtrly net loss of $1.7 million or $0.01 per share

* McEwen Mining Inc - production for 2017 is expected to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from El Gallo Mine

* Mcewen Mining Inc - production for 2017 is expected to be 50,000 ounces of gold and 3,300,000 ounces of silver from San José Mine

* McEwen Mining Inc - for 2017, total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at El Gallo Mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively

* McEwen Mining Inc - for 2017 total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs at San José Mine are forecast at $780 and $990 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.