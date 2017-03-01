FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mcewen Mining qtrly silver ounces produced 838,768
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 9:42 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mcewen Mining qtrly silver ounces produced 838,768

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen Mining reports 2016 full year and q4 results

* Says production for 2017 is expected to be 50,000 ounces of gold and 3,300,000 ounces of silver from san josé mine

* Says production for 2017 is expected to be 49,700 ounces of gold and 24,000 ounces of silver from el gallo mine

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly gold equivalent ounces produced 31,521 ounces

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly silver ounces produced 838,768

* Mcewen Mining Inc - qtrly gold ounces produced was 20,337

* Mcewen - for 2017, total cash costs, all-in sustaining costs at el gallo mine are forecast to be $760 and $900 per gold equivalent ounce, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

