an hour ago
BRIEF-McEwen Mining says consolidated production for Q2017 22,191 gold ounces vs 20,096 gold ounces
#Market News
July 13, 2017 / 9:26 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-McEwen Mining says consolidated production for Q2017 22,191 gold ounces vs 20,096 gold ounces

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Mcewen Mining Inc

* Mcewen Mining reports q2 2017 production results

* Consolidated production for q2 2017 of 22,191 gold ounces versus 20,096 gold ounces

* Mcewen Mining Inc - gold grades production at el gallo mine, mexico are projected to increase in second half of 2017

* Mcewen Mining Inc - q2 consolidated production of 779,487 ounces of silver versus 875,006 ounces

* Consolidated production for q2 2017 of 32,584 gold equivalent ounces versus 39,555 gold equivalent ounces

* Mcewen Mining Inc - record of decision on gold bar project, nevada expected in q3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

