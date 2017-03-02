FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Mckesson anticipates recording pre-tax gain of about $2.9 to $3.5 bln in Q4
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 2, 2017 / 4:05 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Mckesson anticipates recording pre-tax gain of about $2.9 to $3.5 bln in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Mckesson Corp:

* As a result of net gain from transaction, co to add about $10.70-$12.35 in Q4 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations

* Mckesson provides financial update to reflect creation of a new healthcare information technology company

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $20.35 to $22.50 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view $3.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Previous fiscal 2017 guidance range updated to reflect timing effect related to closing of transaction

* In conjunction with creation of new company, change healthcare raised approximately $6.1 billion in debt

* In its Q4 results, Mckesson anticipates recording a pre-tax gain of approximately $2.9 billion to $3.5 billion

* Mckesson owns approximately 70 pct of change healthcare, with remaining equity ownership held by CHC stockholders

* Sees 2017 earnings per share of $12.45 to $12.75/diluted share, which excludes about $1.28 to $1.30 in charges to adjusted earnings related to goodwill impairment

* Mckesson's 70 pct share of change healthcare's initial annual interest expense run rate is expected to be approximately $200 million

* Mckesson will account for its equity share of change healthcare's earnings on a one-month lag

* Mckesson says non-cash adjustment from transaction close process to reduce co's reported earnings in fiscal 2018 by approximately $140 million to $170 million

* As part of deal close process, will record its share of a one-time, non-cash reduction to carrying value of its deferred revenue balance

* Non-cash adjustment will reduce mckesson's reported earnings in fiscal 2018 by approximately $140 million to $170 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.