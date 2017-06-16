June 16 Mckesson Corp

* CEO John Hammergren's FY 2017 total compensation was $20.1 million versus $23.6 million in fy 2016 - SEC filing

* CFO James Beer total compensation in 2017 was $5.1 million versus $6.1 million in 2016

* Executive vice president and group president, Paul Julian total compensation in 2017 was $13.1 million versus $15.1 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: