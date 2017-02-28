BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Mcnulty Korea Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 130 won/share for FY 2016, to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
* Total dividend amount is 646.8 million won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/iNsvTX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: