Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
July 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Monday:
July 3 MD Biomedical Inc :
* Says it plans to issue 1.4~1.6 million new common shares at T$80~90 per share, for working capital supplement
* Says its unit plans to use 8.2 million yuan to set up a medical JV with partner in Yuxi city